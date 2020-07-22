Kevin Garnett and investors interested in buying Timberwolves

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and a group of investors are among those interested in buying the Minnesota Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor.

Taylor is considering selling the team he has owned since 1994 and one of the conditions of the sale is the team must stay in Minnesota.

Garnett, the greatest player in Timberwolves history, said he is part of a group that is a potential buyer.

"No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream," Garnett wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

ESPN reported that Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have emerged as serious candidates to buy the team.

Garnett spent his first 12 NBA seasons with the Timberwolves – winning MVP honours in 2004 – and played for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. He returned to the Timberwolves in 2015 and retired the following year.

Garnett is part of a star-studded 2020 NBA Hall of Fame class that also includes Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

The Timberwolves have made just one playoff appearance in the past 16 seasons, with only two winning campaigns during that span. They finished this season 19-45 and were one of eight teams not invited to the NBA's season resumption in Orlando.