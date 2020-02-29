Harden 'extremely confident' Rockets can win NBA championship

Houston Rockets star James Harden is "extremely confident" the franchise can win the NBA championship.

The Rockets last won an NBA title in 1994-95 but Houston are dreaming big with Harden and fellow star Russell Westbrook leading the way.

Houston, who reached the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018 while they lost in the semi-finals last season, are fourth in the west this term with a 38-20 record and Harden is bullish about the team's chances.

"I'm very, very confident," Harden told ESPN. "Extremely confident.

"As long as we stay healthy obviously and every team feels that way, but defensively we've almost got into a rhythm, we're going to be a tough challenge."

Harden was crowned MVP in 2018, while the 30-year-old is also an eight-time All-Star.

However, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard remains a maligned figure in the league.

"Yeah and I will get it," Harden said when asked if a title will give him the respect he deserves.

Harden is averaging 35.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season.

The Rockets are riding a five-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.