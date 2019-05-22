Giannis makes NBA All-Defensive First Team

MVP candidate and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named on the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.

The selection, made by a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters, was announced by the league, with Antetokounmpo joined by team-mate Eric Bledsoe.

Giannis had 193 points – including 94 First Team votes – while Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received 196 points, the most of any player in the NBA.

Marcus Smart and Paul George, along with Bledsoe, completed the First Team.

Antetokounmpo, Gobert and George are all also finalists for the 2018-19 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Kawhi Leonard made the Second Team.