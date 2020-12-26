Durant keen to keep building after starring for Nets

Kevin Durant hopes to keep building for the Brooklyn Nets, saying he felt good but it was early in the season after a win over the Boston Celtics.

Durant posted 29 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Nets' 123-95 thrashing of the Celtics on Christmas Day.

The 10-time All-Star said he was feeling good after two competitive appearances back from a ruptured Achilles.

"I felt good but it's only game two and it's a long season. I know each game may be a little different," Durant told a news conference.

"I felt solid, I felt good, I made some shots in that third, I continue to be aggressive and that's only good for our team.

"Just got to keep plugging away, I'll see how I feel after the next game and the game after that and keep building."

Durant scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, when the Nets outscored the Celtics 35-23.

Kyrie Irving finished with a game-high 37 points for the Nets, who improved to 2-0.

Durant, who did not rule out potentially missing one of the Nets' upcoming games, said he was unsurprised by his early chemistry with Irving.

"We're still taking it a day at a time," he said.

"It's a good win and Kyrie is somebody that I respect immensely. His talent and his approach to life in general is refreshing and contagious.

"I knew that the amount of good games, bad games, we just keep our head down and come back to work the next day."