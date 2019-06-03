Barack Obama receives standing ovation during Game 2 of NBA Finals

There was a special guest in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and Toronto made sure to give him a warm welcome on Sunday.

When the camera panned to former United States president Barack Obama late in the second quarter between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, fans at Scotiabank Arena erupted into an "MVP" chant while giving him a standing ovation.

Obama's plans to attend the game were not announced until just a few hours before tipoff. He was reportedly going to accompany Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however Trudeau stayed home.

Instead, Obama entered beside Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri as the Warriors won 109-104 to tie the series.

Golden State fell behind early, but came on strong as usual in the third quarter. The two-time defending champions kicked off the second half on an 18-0 run, and Toronto could not recover quickly enough.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will take place at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.