English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE

NBA

76ers' Embiid to sit out Celtics showdown with finger injury

76ers' Embiid to sit out Celtics showdown with finger injury

Getty Images

Joel Embiid will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against NBA rivals the Boston Celtics due to a finger injury.

Embiid was questionable for Thursday's clash after dislocating his finger in a 120-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The All-Star dislocated his left ring finger in the opening quarter, however, he continued and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Embiid has been averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Eastern Conference contenders the 76ers (24-14) this season.

Previous LeBron James hopeful over Anthony Davis injury
Read
LeBron James hopeful over Anthony Davis injury
Next Pacers star Oladipo sets date for season debut
Read
Pacers star Oladipo sets date for season debut

Latest Stories