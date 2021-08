Vettel's Aston Martin car was deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was promoted to second place behind race winner, Alpine's Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari inheriting third place.

Under the rules, a one-litre sample of fuel may be taken from a car at any time during the event.

However, after Sunday's Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, it is understood it was only possible to take a 0.3 litre sample from Vettel's vehicle.