IndyCar - Drivers to Look out for in 2020

Josef Newgarden - Team Penske Wins: 14 Podiums: 28 Poles: 8 2019 Indy Pos: 1st



Josef Newgarden begins the new season as the defending champion. Now entering his ninth season, the two-time winner is still looking to secure his first Indy 500 victory. It is Newgarden’s main aim ahead of the new IndyCar season. Newgarden will drive with Team Penske once again, in a team that only settles for success. Newgarden won the race in Texas last season and will start as the favourite this time around. A dominant 2019 season, Newgarden led the points standings after every race except the Indy 500. He also led the most laps of any driver for three of the last four years and has won the most races of any driver since 2014.



Simon Pagenaud - Team Penske Wins: 14 Podiums: 32 Poles: 14 2019 Indy Pos: 2nd



The current Indy 500 champion, Simon Pagenaud, enjoyed a competitive championship with his teammate Newgarden last season. The Frenchman will begin this campaign as Newgarden’s main rival once again. Pagenaud won his only IndyCar champion in 2016, which was his second season at Team Penske. Now in his sixth season under the tutelage of the legendary Roger Penske, Pagenaud also looks to continue his dominance on the oval circuits and defend his crown in that particular discipline.



Will Power - Team Penske Wins: 34 Podiums: 67 Poles: 51 2019 Indy Pos: 5th



Newgarden and Pagenaud will start as championship contenders and will race in every race this season. Joining the two once again will be the Australian, Will Power. Now at the age of 39, Power is a veteran of IndyCar racing and his association with Team Penske has endured many highlights. Moments such as Power’s 2014 IndyCar Championship and his Indy 500 victory two years ago are remembered with great affection amongst Penske and Indy fans alike. Keep an eye on his performances on the road and street courses this season; since 2015, Power is the sport’s most successful racer in that discipline. He is tied with Scott Dixon with 19 wins. On the championship front, anything other than being in contention for the IndyCar title would be a disappointing outcome for 2020.

Alexander Rossi- Andretti Autosport Wins: 7 Podiums: 19 Poles: 6 2019 Indy Pos: 3rd



Continuity is critical in IndyCar, and Andretti Autosport have held onto their three primary drivers for 2020. Joining Alexander Rossi are Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach throughout 2020. The last decade has seen Rossi race in Formula 1 and SportsCar Championship racing, and now after some impressive performances, the 28-year-old has found his feet in IndyCar. Last season’s Indy 500 runner-up, Rossi has finished second and third in the previous two IndyCar championships. The American continues to improve, and if his team can compete with Team Penske on horsepower, there is every chance that Rossi could split his rivals once again, or even better, challenge Newgarden for the title.



Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Wins: 45 Podiums: 112 Poles: 29 2019 Indy Pos: 4th



When we discuss championship contenders, we cannot rule out the sport’s most successful driver on the grid. Scott Dixon is a five-time IndyCar champion and won his last title three years ago. A veteran at the age of the 38, Dixon has won at least one race a season since 2005. He lost his defence of the title last season by finishing fourth in the Championship, and the New Zealander will hope for a strong campaign this year. Alongside Dixon is last season’s rookie sensation Felix Rosenqvist who is 11 years his junior. Former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson joins the team this season to make the trio.

