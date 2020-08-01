Orlando City 1-1 Los Angeles FC (5-4 pens): Nani nets winning spot-kick

Orlando City moved into the MLS is Back Tournament semi-finals after a dramatic win over Los Angeles FC on Friday.

Nani – who earlier had a penalty saved – set up Joao Moutinho's 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Bradley Wright-Phillips' opener at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

After the 1-1 draw, Orlando edged the quarter-final clash 5-4 on penalties, with Nani putting away the decisive spot-kick.

It came after Los Angeles FC failed to record a single shot attempt in a half of an MLS match for the first time in their history, as per Opta, during the opening 45 minutes.

LAFC had a goal ruled out in the first half, before goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer stepped up after the break.

Vermeer dived to his right to save a penalty from Nani before Bob Bradley's side opened the scoring.

Diego Rossi's cutback from the right found Wright-Phillips, who finished into the roof of the net from close range.

However, Orlando found a 90th-minute equaliser through former LAFC defender Joao Moutinho.

Moutinho got on the end of a superb corner from Nani to head in the equaliser and force a penalty shoot-out.

Nani sent Orlando through in the shoot-out after only Jordan Harvey failed to convert, the LAFC defender hitting the crossbar.