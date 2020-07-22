MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus eliminate Atlanta, Montreal stay alive

Columbus Crew eliminated Atlanta United from the MLS is Back Tournament, while Montreal Impact stayed alive.

Youness Mokhtar's first-half goal saw Columbus edge Atlanta 1-0 in Group E at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Tuesday.

Columbus will finish top of the group with three wins from as many games, while Atlanta are out.

Mokhtar's goal in the 18th minute came after a fine team move before the attacker tucked away a Milton Valenzuela pass.

Montreal overcame DC United 1-0 to remain a chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Saphir Taider's deflected strike from distance just after the half-hour mark secured third place in Group C for Montreal.

While DC United have been eliminated, Thierry Henry's Montreal must wait for results in other games to see if they will feature in the last 16.