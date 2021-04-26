LA Galaxy 3-2 New York Red Bulls: Chicharito stays hot in MLS with hat-trick

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and his redemption story continues to gather pace after his hat-trick guided LA Galaxy past New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Chicharito endured a difficult and injury-plagued 2020 season, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer netting just twice after joining the Galaxy.

But Chicharito is enjoying a red-hot start to the 2021 campaign, taking his tally to five goals in two matches to begin the season following his treble against the Red Bulls.

Not since 2010 had the Galaxy opened their season with back-to-back wins, but that changed at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Chicharito opened the scoring in the ninth minute, pouncing on a deflected shot for an easy tap in for the Galaxy before the Red Bulls equalised via Andrew Gutman 17 minutes later.

However, Chicharito restored the Galaxy's advantage with a cool finish past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel four minutes prior to half-time.

Chicharito completed his hat-trick on the hour-mark when he acrobatically put the ball into the back of the net at the back post, while Cristian Casseres Jr. set up a tense finale three minutes later.

The Galaxy top the Western Conference with two wins from two games, while the Red Bulls remain winless at the foot of the Eastern Conference standings.