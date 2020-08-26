Vardy signs new Leicester deal

Premier League Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy has signed a new three-year deal with Leicester City.

The former England striker has been a revelation since joining the Foxes from Fleetwood Town in 2012, playing a huge part in their 2015-16 Premier League title triumph.

Vardy had just under two years to run on his previous contract, but the 33-year-old has agreed terms to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium by a further season.

The clinical Vardy was the leading goalscorer in the top flight with 23 in 35 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side, who finished fifth last season.

Leicester announced his deal just a couple of days after midfielder James Maddison ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract amid reports England left-back Ben Chilwell is set to join Chelsea.