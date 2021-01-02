Hodgson unsurprised by Zaha transfer talk

Roy Hodgson is unsurprised by the transfer speculation around Wilfried Zaha, but he expects the star to stay at Crystal Palace.

Zaha is again linked with a move away from Palace amid reported interest from Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 14 Premier League games this season.

Palace manager Hodgson said he had grown used to talk about Zaha, who is contracted at the club until 2023.

"It's pure speculation. There's been so much speculation regarding Wilf over the years that these days I tend to let those concerns just disappear, as they often do," he told a news conference.

"Wilf's good, there's no doubt about that, it doesn't surprise me that there would be clubs out there that would like to sign him, but a lot of things have to be in place before a player leaves a club and joins a new one.

"I'm just happy at the moment that Wilf is playing as he is, showing the discipline, the concentration, his passion for football and for the club that he's been showing. I just work on the basis that until I'm given a reason otherwise I expect that to keep going."

Of players to have scored at least five Premier League goals this season, Zaha's big chance conversion percentage of 62.5 ranks eighth – slightly better than the likes of Jamie Vardy (61.1) and Harry Kane (60).

Palace are 15th in the table ahead of hosting Sheffield United on Saturday.