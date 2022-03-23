Brozovic extends Inter deal until 2026

"FC Internazionale Milano have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic's contract. The 29-year-old midfielder will be an Inter player until 30 June, 2026," the club said in a statement.

Croatia midfielder Brozovic has been at Inter since 2015 and is a key part of Simone Inzaghi's side, who are going through a poor run of form which has dented their hopes of retaining their title.

Inter sit third in Serie A, six points off leaders and local rivals AC Milan after having led by four points at the turn of the year.

Brozovic has played 70 times for his country, helping his team to the 2018 World Cup final.