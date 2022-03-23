العربية
English
LaLiga
Mercato

Brozovic extends Inter deal until 2026

By

Marcelo Brozovic has signed an extension to his deal with Inter Milan which will keep him with the club until 2026, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

AFP

"FC Internazionale Milano have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic's contract. The 29-year-old midfielder will be an Inter player until 30 June, 2026," the club said in a statement.

Croatia midfielder Brozovic has been at Inter since 2015 and is a key part of Simone Inzaghi's side, who are going through a poor run of form which has dented their hopes of retaining their title.

Inter sit third in Serie A, six points off leaders and local rivals AC Milan after having led by four points at the turn of the year.

Brozovic has played 70 times for his country, helping his team to the 2018 World Cup final.

Mercato inter milan Marcelo Brozovic
Previous Dortmund sign Germany defender Suele from Bayern o
Read
Dortmund sign Germany defender Suele from Bayern on free transfer
Next
>