Aston Villa sign Samatta to help fill striker void

Mbwana Samatta will look to fill the void left by Wesley after joining Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have signed striker Mbwana Samatta on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Samatta arrives at Villa Park from Belgian side Genk, giving the relegation-threatened Premier League club a much-needed extra option up front.

Former Club Brugge striker Wesley, who joined Villa in a reported £22million move in June, suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the win over Burnley on New Year's Day.

Samatta will hope to help fill the void, having scored 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Genk this season.

The Tanzania international has cost Villa a reported £10m.

