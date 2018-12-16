Lyon crusied to a comprehensive 3-0 win over a Monaco side that was reduced to ten men on Sunday evening, to pile further misery on Thierry Henry’s side.

Fresh from qualifying for the round of sixteen in the Champions League, Lyon made a dream start to the match with just six minutes on the clock. Houssem Aouar pounced on Bertrand Traoré’s palmed shot to score his sixth goal of the campaign.

With 34 minutes on the clock, Lyon doubled their advantage with their best move of the contest. A perfect pass from defender Jason Denayer found Kenny Tete who from the byline picked out Nabil Fekir who sweeped home with a brilliant right-footed first time finish.

Monaco looked to get back into the contest, but that was abruptly halted three minutes into the second half when Aleksandr Golovin was given a red card for a rash lunge at Fekir, after the footage was reviewed by the referee.

However Lyon pressed their man advantage and eventually scored a third to guarantee the win. Left-back Ferland Mendy popped just before the hour mark to head in the third. The result leaves Lyon in third place, whilst Monaco are in nineteenth place.