Lille moved to 70 points but defending champions PSG can close the gap to just a point if they defeat Saint Etienne on Sunday.
Andy Delort headed Montpellier ahead in the 21st minute on Friday.
But Brazil's Luis Araujo grabbed a deserved equaliser with five minutes left with a memorable half-volley.
Lille draw to allow PSG chance to close gap in France
Lille moved to 70 points but defending champions PSG can close the gap to just a point if they defeat Saint Etienne on Sunday.
Highlights Montpellier Ligue 1 lille