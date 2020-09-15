Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 3 By beIN SPORTS September 15, 2020 13:25 3:24 min Ligue 1 Best Goals -Latest Videos 1:25 min Thiem beats Alexander Zverev to win US Open 4:29 min Report: Valencia 4-2 Levante 4:26 min Report: PSG 0-1 Marseille 3:39 min Tottenham 0-1 Everton - Match Report 3:56 min Vardy double as Foxes crush Baggies 4:59 min Liverpool 4-3 Leeds - Match Report 3:18 min Fulham 0-3 Arsenal - Match Report 3:21 min Bordeaux 0 Lyon 0 0:55 min Premier League Preview - Wolverhampton Wanders 0:55 min Premier League Preview - West Ham United