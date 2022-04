Mbappe converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time after the referee awarded a penalty for handball on a VAR review, restoring PSG's lead following Neymar's early opener and a Duje Caleta-Car equaliser.

PSG are 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games remaining and Mauricio Pochettino's side -- who also have a far superior goal difference -- stand poised to reclaim the trophy they relinquished to Lille last season.