Sergio Ramos to leave PSG

Ramos, 37, joined the Parisians in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.



"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.



"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.



The announcement comes less than 24 hours before PSG' final game of the Ligue 1 season as they host Clermont.



Ramos follows Lionel Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes with reports also linking Neymar with a departure.



"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to psg," Ramos said on social media.



"I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.



"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added.