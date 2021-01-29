PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain duo Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed on Friday that the pair had returned positive PCR tests and will enter self-isolation.

They will subsequently miss Sunday's game at Lorient, with PSG looking to extend their unbeaten run under head coach Mauricio Pochettino to six games.

PSG host Nimes on Wednesday before a trip to the Stade Velodrome to take on arch-rivals Marseille.

Pochettino's men are level on points with Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table and two clear of Lyon as the nine-time champions face a rate battle to retain the title.