PSG's Marquinhos to miss three weeks with hamstring injury

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos will be out for close to a month after injuring his hamstring in the Coupe de la Ligue win over Reims.

The Brazilian scored the opener in PSG's routine 3-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday but was forced from the pitch with around 20 minutes remaining.

He looks set to miss Ligue 1 games against Lille, Montpellier, Nantes and Lyon, plus next week's Coupe de France date with third-tier Pau.

In a statement, PSG announced: "Marquinhos suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday at the Stade Auguste Delaune, and examinations confirmed a lesion of the biceps femoris.

"He is expected to be unavailable for three weeks."

PSG will hope to have the 25-year-old fully fit for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on February 18.