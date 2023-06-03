Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont



The Parc des Princes will witness scenes of emotion and reflection when Paris Saint-Germain lift the Ligue 1 trophy on Saturday evening. Christophe Galtier’s side were confirmed champions for the eleventh time following their draw with Strasbourg last weekend.



It was confirmed earlier on Thursday that this will be Lionel Messi’s final game for the Parisians before he moves onto pastures new. The 35-year-old has scored 21 goals in 40 appearances for PSG this season but was unable to help them progress beyond the round of sixteen in the UEFA Champions League. After a successful season leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title, Messi departs the Parc des Princes with two Ligue 1 titles.



As Paris remembers Messi, Galtier has confirmed that title celebrations will be muted as tributes and messages of support continue to pour in for goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who remains in a stable, but serious condition in hospital following a horse-riding accident last Sunday.

Galtier spoke of him with great affection earlier on Thursday and after cancelling the annual gala dinner out of respect, Galtier has confirmed there will be no immediate celebrations on Saturday.



As Paris collects silverware, Clermont will end a very impressive season in France’s top flight.

Confirmed as finishing either seventh or eighth, Pascal Gastien’s side will only just miss out on European football.



European Qualification



Those teams above Clermont have every chance of qualifying for continental football next season.

PSG and Lens have already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

Marseille will enter at the competition’s third-round qualifying stage.



Fourth place Lille currently occupy the lone UEFA Europa League spot but could be overtaken by Rennes, who hold the UEFA Europa Conference League place, or Monaco who are sixth.



Lyon has an outside chance of taking the final European spot but requires favours from teams around them.



Relegation

Down at the bottom, two teams will fight it out to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

Angers, Ajaccio and Troyes are already relegated.

16th place Auxerre are in the driving seat to avoid the drop, however, dropped points and victory for the former Coupe de France winners Nantes will see Pierre Aristouy side’s leapfrog above them.



