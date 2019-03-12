PSG & Brazil star Neymar has left Aspertar following three days of medical assessments on his injured foot. The 27-year-old attacker has been out injured since late January with the complaint, forcing him to miss his side's round of sixteen clashes against Manchester United, which saw the Parisians crash out on away goals.

After assessing the injury, Neymar is expected to return to Paris for further rehab ahead of a return to first team action by the middle of April. PSG currently have a 14 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and take on Dijon away from home this evening.