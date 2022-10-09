Montpellier 0 Monaco 2 - Report

Resurgent Monaco continued their push for a return to Champions League football with a 2-0 win at Montpellier on Sunday keeping the Principality side in touch with the top three.

Breel Embolo scored just before the break sending a half-volley under the bar past Jonas Omlin with substitute Myron Boadu, who replaced the Swiss forward midway through the second half, cementing the three points off a Caio Henrique cross with ten minutes to go.

Apart from a strike from Henrique before the half hour and a Wissam Ben Yedder free kick two minutes before the break, the visitors had few chances, with Montpellier wasting two counterattacks initiated by centre-forward Elye Wahi in the first half.

For Monaco, it was a fifth consecutive victory to consolidate fifth place two points behind third-placed Lorient who travel to fellow Bretons Brest later Sunday.

Philippe Clement's team also moved a point behind Lens, in fourth, who travel to neighbouring Lille later Sunday, and are three points behind second-placed Marseille.

Monaco, third in Ligue 1 last season, were eliminated in their third round Champions League qualifier by PSV Eindhoven, and are now in the Europa League.

For Montpellier it was a second defeat in a row as they sit midtable ahead of three tough matches against Lens, Lyon and Rennes.