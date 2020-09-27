Mbappe a 'prototype' Ballon d'Or winner, says Anelka

Kylian Mbappe is the "prototype" for a future Ballon d'Or winner, according to Nicolas Anelka.

At just 21, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has already accumulated a plethora of top-tier trophies having won the World Cup with France, while reaching the Champions League final for PSG, with whom he has lifted eight domestic titles.

However, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo practically enjoying dual custody of the most prestigious world player of the year award, that honour has thus far eluded Mbappe.

But compatriot Anelka, whose career saw him win silverware in England, Spain, France, Italy and Turkey, feels it is only a matter of time.

"There are the old guys who are known and recognised, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but for me it is Mbappe who is really the image of the prototype of the striker with all the qualities required to be a future Ballon d'Or winner," he told RMC Sport.

"He's very fast, very smart, very technical. He has the qualities to do great things. He has proven it time and time again and he shows it in every game.

"Neymar is very strong too. He is very strong too."

Mbappe has endured a disrupted start to the new campaign after testing positive for coronavirus, but he made a goalscoring return in the 3-0 win over Nice.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in action at Reims on Sunday.