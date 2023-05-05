"I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides," Messi said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he could not cancel the visit to the Gulf kingdom which was organised as part of a contract with the country's tourist office.
Lionel Messi says 'sorry' for Saudi Arabia trip
"I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides," Messi said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he could not cancel the visit to the Gulf kingdom which was organised as part of a contract with the country's tourist office.
Ligue 1 PSG Lionel Messi