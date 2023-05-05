العربية
English
UEFA Europa League
Ligue 1

Lionel Messi says 'sorry' for Saudi Arabia trip

By

Lionel Messi on Friday apologised for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia that led to Argentina's World Cup-winning captain being suspended by his club Paris Saint-Germain.

Reuters

"I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides," Messi said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he could not cancel the visit to the Gulf kingdom which was organised as part of a contract with the country's tourist office.
 

Ligue 1 PSG Lionel Messi
Previous Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient: Ten-man champions
Read
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient: Ten-man champions slip to home loss
Next
-

Latest Stories

>