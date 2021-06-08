العربية
Georginio Wijnaldum set for PSG - beIN Sources

The former Liverpool man was set to move to Barcelona, but PSG came in at the last minute to seal the deal.

beIN SPORTS understands that Georginio Wijnaldum is set to seal his move to PSG today, signing a four year deal with the Parisians.  

The Dutch midfielder will move to Paris as a free agent, after previously playing for Liverpool. During his time with the Reds, Wijnaldum lifted the Premier League & UEFA Champions League. 

Wijnaldum will now turn his attentions to Euro 2020, his Netherlands side has been drawn in Group C alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Austria. 
 

