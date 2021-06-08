Georginio Wijnaldum set for PSG - beIN Sources

beIN SPORTS understands that Georginio Wijnaldum is set to seal his move to PSG today, signing a four year deal with the Parisians.



The Dutch midfielder will move to Paris as a free agent, after previously playing for Liverpool. During his time with the Reds, Wijnaldum lifted the Premier League & UEFA Champions League.



Wijnaldum will now turn his attentions to Euro 2020, his Netherlands side has been drawn in Group C alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Austria.

