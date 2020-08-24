Coronavirus: Rennes confirm three new positive cases

Rennes have confirmed three more players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 side recorded a case of the virus last Thursday and carried out further tests on Monday.

The three players to return positive tests for COVID-19 will now self-isolate.

As a precaution, Rennes say they will split up into smaller training groups until further notice and will not permit media to attend any sessions.

Rennes are due to face Montpellier on Saturday in their second Ligue 1 match of the 2020-21 season.

They drew 1-1 at Lille in their opening game last weekend.