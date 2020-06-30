Mitch Freeley

Date – Tuesday, June 30, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 13 HD

After drawing two out of their last three league games, the pressure is on Barcelona to deliver against Athletico Madrid. Quique Setiens side where left shocked last time out thanks to a late Iago Aspas leveller in Vigo, and with Real Madrid winning at Espanyol they are two points behind their eternal rivals at the top of the table.

There have been reports in Spain of dressing room unrest following the draw at the weekend, although Setien was quick to dispel any rumours of a spat with Lionel Messi in the prematch press conference.

Lionel Messi still awaits his 700th senior goal in his career, while Barca has problems with Frenkie De Jong facing a spell on the sidelines through injury. Sergio Busquets should be back in the side after serving a suspension, whilst Antione Griezmann should start against his former side.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic; Griezmann, Messi, Suarez

As for Atletico Madrid, they have been on an impressive run of form, winning their last four league games. Last time out, Athletico sealed a 2-1 victory over Alaves thanks to second-half goals from Saul and Diego Costa. This renewed form has seen Atletico move into third place, but Champions League football next season is not guaranteed quite yet.

With Barcelona struggling, Simeone could fancy his chances to come away with all three points. Athletico did get the better of Barca when the sides first met in the league and the Copa del Rey. Three of their last seven meetings have been drawn, and Atletico last picked up a point in Barcelona in 2016.

In team news, Joao Felix should partner Diego Costa in the attack, whilst Marcos Llorente is pushing for a start on the wing. Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko are the only major doubts heading into the game on Tuesday evening.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Team

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Felix, Costa

