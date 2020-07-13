Granada Vs Real Madrid - Live Stream

Video

Goal! Ferland Mendy shows his pace and smashes the ball home from a tight angle! Real Madrid take the lead!

Peep! We are underway in Granada!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Granada! Rui Silva could be in for a busy night in goal, former Valencia striker Roberto Soldado makes the bench!

Team news! Sergio Ramos is back in the side, Karim Benzema leads the line, Real have an envious bench with Hazard, Bale and Viniscus Jr all substitutes!

Everything looks set to go in Granada!

So here we go! Real Madrid has arrived! We should have team news any minute now...

Good evening, welcome to the live updates of Granada Vs Real Madrid. The title race head to Granada as Los Blancos look to take another step to a first league title since the 2016/17 season. Join me for the build-up, team news and even goals from the game.