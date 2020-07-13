Granada Vs Real Madrid - Live Stream
Goal! Ferland Mendy shows his pace and smashes the ball home from a tight angle! Real Madrid take the lead!
Peep! We are underway in Granada!
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Granada! Rui Silva could be in for a busy night in goal, former Valencia striker Roberto Soldado makes the bench!
🔴⚪️ Once del #Granada vs @realmadrid— Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) July 13, 2020
¡¡¡Vamos equipo!!! ¡¡¡Vamosss Granada!!!#GranadaRealMadrid #EternaLucha pic.twitter.com/uI8eIBXttL
Team news! Sergio Ramos is back in the side, Karim Benzema leads the line, Real have an envious bench with Hazard, Bale and Viniscus Jr all substitutes!
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @GranadaCdeF_en!#GranadaRealMadrid | #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/uY6bB5qZqs— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 13, 2020
Everything looks set to go in Granada!
📺 Así luce el templo rojiblanco... Los Cármenes.#GranadaRealMadrid #EternaLucha pic.twitter.com/vLfy1sdEpD— Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) July 13, 2020
So here we go! Real Madrid has arrived! We should have team news any minute now...
🚌🏟 ¡Nuestra llegada al estadio! #RMLiga | #GranadaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/cF9hD7401G— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 13, 2020
Good evening, welcome to the live updates of Granada Vs Real Madrid. The title race head to Granada as Los Blancos look to take another step to a first league title since the 2016/17 season. Join me for the build-up, team news and even goals from the game.