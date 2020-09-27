Barcelona Vs Villarreal - Live Stream

An own goal from Villarreal, from Pau Torres! It's all over in the first half!

Barcelona in full control! Messi scores from the penalty

Goal! Ansu Fati opens the scoring for Barca!

New look for Phil Coutinho! I wonder if he can make the difference tonight!



Now for Villarreal, who have former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as manager! Paco Alcacer plays against his former club, summer signings Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin start in central midfield!

#BarçaVillarreal | Here is our starting XI to take on @FCBarcelona! Let's go! 💛 pic.twitter.com/3GJwXQyzcD — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) September 27, 2020

Team News! Barcelona first up. The headline, Messi starts! Well, well, well!



#Culers! Here's YOUR starting XI for the first @LaLigaEN match of the 2020/21 season! pic.twitter.com/omT4VL31a8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2020

Good evening, welcome to the Live blog for Barcelona vs Villarreal! The Leo Messi saga continues! After a summer dominated with stories of the Barcelona all-time leading goalscorer wanting to leave the club, after lengthy negotiations between Messi and the club, he's staying... for this season at least! Join me for all the build-up, team news