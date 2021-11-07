Xavi is prepared for the challenge at Barcelona – Iniesta

Andres Iniesta has given his backing to former Barcelona team-mate Xavi after he was officially unveiled as the new head coach at Camp Nou.

Iniesta and Xavi made a combined 1,441 appearances for the Catalan club, winning seven LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues together before the latter moved to Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015.

The duo also won two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain, and Vissel Kobe midfielder Iniesta has no doubts that Xavi "fits perfectly" in the Barca hot seat.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Iniesta said: "Xavi fits perfectly, that's for sure. Not only because of what he represents as Xavi, but as a coach and how he's prepared to face this challenge."

"I wish him all the luck in the world and I am convinced that he will be fine because he has prepared for that moment and is very excited to be able to take on this challenge.

"I hope that the circumstances will be in place to succeed. I wish him well. For him as a team-mate, as for Barca, for the club, of course."

Xavi described his return to Barcelona as "the biggest challenge of my career" after he was officially confirmed as the club's next head coach.

Barcelona were pegged back to 3-3 at Celta Vigo on Saturday, despite holding a 3-0 lead at half-time. Xavi was not in charge for that match, with his presentation to take place on Monday.