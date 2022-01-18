Real Madrid's six-time European Cup winner Paco Gento dies

Paco Gento, who won a record-equalling 23 trophies with Real Madrid including six European Cups, has died aged 88, the Spanish giants announced on Tuesday.

Gento's record stood for over 50 years and was equalled by Real captain Marcelo when he came on as a substitute in the Super Cup victory on Sunday.

Gento scored 182 goals in 600 matches, also winning 12 league titles and two Spanish Cups from 1953-1971.

Real Madrid's official club statement is as follows:

"Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.

Paco Gento is the only player in football history to have won 6 European Cups. He defended the shirt of our club between 1953 and 1971, and during his 18 seasons at Real Madrid he won, in addition to the 6 European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Small World Cup and 2 Latin Cups. At Real Madrid he played 600 games and scored 182 goals. He was international with the Spanish team on 43 occasions.

The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great legends."

