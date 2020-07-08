Morata: Atletico closing in on LaLiga objective, now for Champions League

Alvaro Morata said Atletico Madrid are closing in on their LaLiga objective as they eye the Champions League.

Atletico are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League following Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo.

Morata scored the fastest goal of the LaLiga season after just 51 seconds at Estadio de Balaidos, where Fran Beltran equalised early in the second half.

Atletico are unbeaten in 15 games and third in the table, three points clear of Sevilla and nine ahead of Villarreal – who both have four matches remaining.

Morata is Atletico's leading goalscorer in LaLiga this term with 11 but the forward is focused on the team's goals, with the Spanish capital club already through to the Champions League quarter-finals prior to the coronavirus-enforced break.

"It doesn't matter [about being top goalscorer], this is a team, you have to keep going and close your goals in the league," Morata told Movistar.

"And then put your head in the Champions League."

Morata added: "It is a very difficult field to play at. They are a team that play very well. The place they are on the table with the football they produce is not understood.

"The match was even. Fran with that goal has taken us out of the game. The important thing is that since we have returned we are in good spirits."

Atletico have not lost a game since February's 1-0 defeat to city rivals Real Madrid, while they have recorded 15 draws in 35 LaLiga fixtures this season.

"We come with significant tension and pressure, with the need to run to get to the place where we want to be," head coach Diego Simeone replied when asked about the number of draws.

"In every race it is normal that there is a feeling of less than elsewhere. But in the first half there was important moments and the team did what it had to do. Ties exist as there are triumphs, defeat and the rival who also competes."