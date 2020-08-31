LaLiga fixtures: Camp Nou to host Barca v Madrid on October 25

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first the first Clasico of 2020-21 on October 25 after LaLiga announced its fixture schedule for the forthcoming season.

The return between the two great rivals comes next April 11 on matchday 30, when fans could be back at the Santiago Bernabeu with the title on the line.

Atletico Madrid will welcome Barca – who have endured a tempestuous start to Ronaldo Koeman's reign as head coach due to Lionel Messi's transfer request and subsequent no-show for pre-season preparations – to the Wanda Metropolitano on November 22, a month before the first Madrid derby of the season across town on December 13.

Ateti's home derby comes on March 7, while they face Barca at Camp Nou on May 9 – the 35th matchweek.

Along with Getafe and Europa League winners Sevilla, LaLiga's big three will contribute to a staggered start to the campaign on account of their European involvement.

All five will sit out the opening weekend of September 12-13, with Atletico's scheduled home-match against Sevilla to take place in January 12.

Real Madrid versus Getafe and Barcelona versus promotion play-off winners Elche, also part of the listed matchweek one schedule, will take place on suitable European competition dates in February and March next year.

Madrid then get under way the following weekend at Real Sociedad, who will hope to have new marquee signing David Silva fit and available after the former Manchester City playmaker tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Sevilla, Barca and Atleti, owing to their somewhat contrasting experiences in the final stages of UEFA tournaments this month, will not begin LaLiga action until September 27, with Koeman's side at home to Villarreal, Diego Simeone's men hosting Granada and Sevilla travelling to newly promoted Cadiz.

Segunda Division champions Huesca are away to Villarreal on the opening weekend, with Cadiz welcoming Osasuna.

LALIGA OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES

Deportivo Alaves v Real Betis

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (rescheduled for January 12, 2021)

Barcelona v Elche (rescheduled for February/March 2021 on European competition dates)

Eibar v Celta Vigo

Cadiz v Osasuna

Granada v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid v Getafe (rescheduled for February/March 2021 on European competition dates)

Valencia v Levante

Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Villarreal v Huesca