Benzema to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid has revealed that club captain Karim Benzema will leave the club in the summer, the La Liga giants confirmed the news via a brief statement online.



"Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club."



The French international striker is the most-ever decorated player for Real Madrid, and his trophy haul was detailed in the statement earlier today.



"Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden age of our history. During the fourteen seasons in which he has defended our shield and our shirt, he has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups."



Benzema, 35 is now widely expected to sign a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad.