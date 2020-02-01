Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Real Madrid moved six points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as Karim Benzema's goal proved enough to claim a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Both previous derbies between the sides this season - one in LaLiga and one in the Supercopa de Espana final - had finished 0-0 but Saturday's encounter finally bucked the trend.

Having held out somewhat in the first half, Madrid, who were buoyed by a double change from Zinedine Zidane at half-time, broke the deadlock through Benzema's first home goal against Atleti.

Substitute Vinicius Junior went close to capping a fine performance with a goal late on, but Madrid's failure to add another did not prove costly as they ended Atleti's six-match unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos scored the winning penalty in Los Blancos' shootout victory in the Supercopa final last month and Madrid's captain twice went close to opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes, but sliced over on both occasions.

Ramos had some defending to do in the 18th minute, reacting sharply to clear Madrid's lines after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Vitolo's strike.

Courtois was beaten soon after, yet Angel Correa's effort clipped the upright, before Casemiro was fortunate his desperate lunge on Alvaro Morata did not lead to a penalty.

Zidane rolled the dice at the break, introducing Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez in place of Toni Kroos and Isco, moving Federico Valverde inside and the decision almost paid immediate dividends as the midfielder forced Jan Oblak into a fine save with a superb long-range effort.

However, Zidane's changes did prove decisive in the 56th minute - Vinicius drawing three Atleti defenders in before releasing Ferland Mendy, whose cross was side-footed home by Benzema.

Oblak then denied Vinicius to keep Atleti in the game, though the visitors could not make it count as their dismal start to 2020 continued.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Real Madrid make the breakthrough! Mendy with the cross and Karim Benzema with an instinctive finish!

A moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Live Text

Preamble

Warm-up time! We are underway in just under ten minutes!

Atletico team news! Carrasco makes the bench! Morata will play with Vitolo in attack, whilst Marcos Llorente will play against his former club.

Team news! No Gareth Bale in the matchday squad, Benzema leads the line whilst Valverde, who saw red in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico starts!

Atletico does have a good recent record at the Bernabeu, I have a feeling they might spoil the party today!

STAT 📈#Atleti are unbeaten in their last six visits to Santiago Bernabéu in #LaLiga (W3, D3).



Simeone's turned Real Madrid's home into his own personal fortress lately, predicted score today?#beINLiga #MadridDerby pic.twitter.com/6AyrndQpXr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 1, 2020

Plenty of football happening today! Including Liverpool taking on Southampton on HD 11! Matt Critchely has the team news if you are into that kind of thing!

Yannick Carrasco is back with Atleti! A last-gasp deadline day signing!

🆕🌟 Deadline day signing @CarrascoY21 arrives at the Bernabeu...



🔮 Will he play a part for @atletienglish today?#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/S6HE0N4otP — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 1, 2020

Sergio Ramos means business! I wonder if the Los Blancos captain will start? Team news coming up!

So here we go! Can Atletico pull off an upset tonight?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Vs Atletico in the Madrid derby. Will Zidane's side continue winning ways? Or will Atletico, who have been out of sorts in recent weeks spoil the party? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!