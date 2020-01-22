Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Valencia Vs Barcelona via beIN CONNECT

Valencia boss Albert Celades will be looking for an immediate reaction from his side as the league leaders come to the Mestalla on Saturday evening. Los Che lost 4-1 last weekend at the hands of strugglers Real Mallorca.

One crumb of comfort for Celades will be their form at the Mestalla this season, with Valencia currently on an eleven game undefeated streak at home in La Liga. Los Che is currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings just four points away from fourth-placed Sevilla. The second half of the season, Valencia will be looking to string together a run of results to get them back into Champions League football for next season.

For now, Valencia will be hoping to trouble Barcelona on home soil. In Uruguayan striker Maximiliano Gómez, they have one of the most exciting young strikers in the league, and at just 23 years old already has seven goals in seventeen La Liga appearances. Celades is currently in the midst of an injury with Rodrigo, Ezequiel Garay and Gonçalo Guedes all injured, and club captain Danny Parejo is suspended for the game.

Date – 25th of January - 2020

Channel – HD1

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 18:00

League leaders Barcelona will be looking to stay at the top of the table, and potentially stretch their lead to three points ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Valladolid on Sunday.

Quique Setién started life with his new club with a 1-0 win over Granada. In many ways, it was a typical display from the former Real Betis tactician as Barcelona enjoyed 83% possession of the ball and registering 1002 touches during the contest. Eventually, Lionel Messi found the back of the net with fourteen minutes left to play to put the ten men of Granada away.

The tie against Valencia will represent the first test of Setién’s credentials and it will be fascinating to see how the coach, who has never won a title in his career sets his side out. For now, Lionel Messi will be featuring heavily in attack for the side. Setién has been eager to sing the praises of the Barcelona captain in his first press conferences with the side, and a good relationship between the pair will be crucial if Barcelona is to make their mark in the Champions League.

In team news, Messi, Busquets and Pique have all been rested midweek in the Copa del Rey and are expected to start on Saturday evening. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele remain long-term absentees through injury. Expect Ansu Fati to retain his place in the side after impressing against Granada last weekend.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter as Valencia look to shock Quique Setién’s Barcelona. Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT.

