You can watch the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Sevilla via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Karim Benzema was the hero again for Los Blancos as his second-half header proved to be the difference as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos had won just two of their first five games in all competitions and the 3-0 defeat in the French capital in midweek had raised further questions about head coach Zinedine Zidane's long-term future.

However, they got back to winning ways in a drab LaLiga contest in Seville as Benzema nodded home the game's only goal in the second half.

Madrid, who moved onto 11 points - level with leaders Athletic Bilbao - also kept their first clean sheet of the campaign as Sevilla failed to register a shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Sevilla came into the weekend top of the table but they struggled to emulate their early-season form in a forgettable first half.

Madrid at least managed to test the opposition's goalkeeper as Eden Hazard and then Dani Carvajal forced Tomas Vaclik into stops.

Hazard, still searching for his first Madrid goal, looked to squeeze an attempt inside the near post but was stopped by the arm of Vaclik, who then used his right foot to thwart Carvajal after the full-back had broken through down the middle of the pitch.

Neither side took control of the game in the early stages of the second half but Madrid made the breakthrough in the 64th minute through Benzema.

Gareth Bale fed Carvajal on the right and his cross from the byline was nodded in by Benzema after he had peeled off Diego Carlos to find space.

Former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui responded by bringing on ex-Los Blancos striker Javier Hernandez for Sevilla five minutes later but he was unable to find a leveller, with Luuk de Jong heading wide from their only real opening.

Hernandez thought he had scored with three minutes remaining, but he was correctly adjudged offside when turning home a cross, while Bale fired into the side-netting at the other end in stoppage time.

Goals/Highlights

Finally, Real Madrid make the breakthrough! Karim Benzema nods home Dani Carvajal's cross!

Peep! We are underway at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán!

Live Updates

Preamble

All eyes on Reguilón tonight! I wonder how the young defender will fare against his parent club!

Now for Sevilla! Dutch striker Luuk de Jong leads the line, Sergio Reguilón who is on loan from Real Madrid plays against his former club.

🚨 Here is the #SevillaFC starting XI to take on @realmadriden:



⚽️Vaclík; Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Carriço, Reguilón; Fernando, Joan Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, Franco Vázquez and De Jong.#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/wXqRWDV5eU — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 22, 2019

Peep! Team News! Sergio Ramos returns to the side after missing out through suspension midweek in the Champions League. Eden Hazard continues his run in the side!

A little look inside the Real Madrid dressing room! We should have team news any minute now!

Sevilla has made an impressive start to La Liga, can Los Rojiblancos further pile pressure on Zidane?

So here we go! Can James Rodrigez create a moment of magic for Los Blancos tonight?

Good evening?! Are we about to witness the final game for the second era of Zinadine Zidane at Real Madrid? The pressure is on the french boss after a disastrous 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League. They head to high-flying Sevilla who are now managed by ex Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!