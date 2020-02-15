Live Stream - Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo - beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Real Madrid will be looking to register a sixth consecutive victory in La Liga this year when they take on a struggling Celta Vigo side on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane’s side has been perfect domestically in 2020 and currently sit on level points with Barcelona, due to the Catalans 1-0 win over third-placed Getafe on Saturday. A victory against Celta will see Los Blancos open up a three-point gap at the top of the table.

Last time out in the league, Real went a goal down to Osasuna before scoring twice in each half to register an impressive 4-1 victory. More important for Los Blancos will be the nature of the performance away at Osasuna and how efficiently they battled back to secure the three points on the road.

In team news, Madrid will be boosted by the return of Belgian winger Eden Hazard who has been absent since November with an ankle injury. Hazard is expected to start on the bench but should get a runout on Sunday evening. Fellow midfielder James Rodriguez is a doubt with a hip complaint, whilst Gareth Bale should be a part of the matchday squad.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Isco, Benzema, L Vazquez

Date- Sunday 16th Feb

Kick-Off- 23:00

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- beIN CONNECT



As for Celta Vigo they are in the midsts of a relegation fight and currently sit in the drop zone. Despite their precarious position, Celta did register an impressive 2-1 home win against Sevilla last time out suggesting that Oscar Garcia’s side has enough to avoid going down.

More concerning for Celta will be that they have not won in the last seven encounters between the two sides in all competitions. Although Real did lose to Sociedad in their last home encounter so the time could be right for Celta to spring an upset.

Hugo Mallo will miss out through suspension, whilst the pair of David Junca and Claudio Beauvue will miss out through injury. Iago Aspas is the main source of goals for the side and should start in attack, whilst on loan, Barcelona midfielder Rafinha should play a part in the game.

Celta Vigo Predicted Team

Blanco; Murillo, Araujo, Aidoo; K Vazquez, Yokuslu, Beltran, Olaza; Rafinha; Aspas, Smolov

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Real Madrid look to return to the top of the table with a win against Celta. Follow on the action with beIN CONNECT.