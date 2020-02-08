Mitch Freeley

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back after dumped out of the Copa del Rey when they head to Real Betis on Sunday evening.

The hosts sit firmly in mid-table in thirteenth place and have picked up 28 points from 22 La Liga so far this season. Although recent home form should be a comfort to boss Rubi, who has overseen his side win 3 of their last five league games on home soil. This includes victories over Valencia, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, the side that kicked Barca out of the cup midweek. The contest will prove to be a special one for Barca boss Quique Setien as he returns to the club he left in May 2019.

Nabil Fekir should be the man to watch for Betis on Sunday evening. Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the French international traded Lyon for Betis in the summer, however, the playmaker has quickly settled to life in La Liga. 5 goals in 17 league starts is encouraging from Fekir and will likely be the biggest attacking threat for the home side.

In team news, Rubi will have to change up his side with a number of players out with injury. Juanmi, William Carvalho and Mexican international Andres Guardado are all unlikely to feature. On-loan Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena can start against his parent club, whilst Nabil Fekir should be used further forward.

Real Betis Predicted Team

Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Alena, Gonzalez, Canales; Joaquin, Iglesias, Fekir

Date – Sunday 9th February

Kick-Off – 23:00

As for Barcelona, they crashed out of the Copa del Ray to Atletico Bilbao as Sergio Busquets scored a last-gasp own goal as the Catalans missed out on a place in the quarter-finals. Add in the fall-out between Leo Messi and sporting director Eric Abidal and it’s been quite a turbulent week for the defending La Liga champions.

Now the focus turns to Betis and closing the three-point gap on Real Madrid at the top of the table. Recent history is on Barca’s side and yet not tasted defeat at the Benito Villamarín Stadium since 2008. Barcelona has not picked up a victory on their road in their last three la Liga outings. Last time out they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Valencia. It will be interesting how Setien rallies his side for the game against his former club.

Barca was dealt a major injury blow this week, as it was confirmed Ousmane Dembele will be ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. The French attacker joins Luis Suarez as long-term absentees in the side. Gerard Pique is unavailable for selection through suspension. Setien should turn to the trusted front three of Fati, Messi and Griezmann for this game.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Umtiti, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Griezmann, Messi

It certainly promises to be a fascinating as Barcelona look to return to winning ways against Betis.