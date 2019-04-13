Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match stream of Huesca Vs Barcelona via beIN CONNECT.

Match Report

A much-changed Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Huesca on Saturday as they moved 12 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde left out Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic against LaLiga's bottom club, who have only won five matches all season.

The result is unlikely to do much good to their survival chances, but Barca remains firmly on course for the title and will be grateful to have rested several key performers ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United.

Barca made 10 changes to the side that beat United 1-0 on Wednesday, with debuts for Moussa Wague and Jean-Clair Todibo and first LaLiga appearances for the club for Riqui Puig and Jeison Murillo.

Ousmane Dembele also made his first start since March 2, having recovered from a thigh injury, as he looks to regain full sharpness ahead of a crucial run of matches.

Roberto Santamaria did well to tip a Dembele effort around the post after a fine reverse pass from Puig, but chances were scarce early on for Valverde's makeshift side.

The visitors had little to concern them in front of their own goal in the first half, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen - the only player to keep his place from the win at United - made a timely intervention with his leg to deny Enric Gallego a shot on the turn.

Malcom then struck a swerving shot that fooled Santamaria but smacked against the left-hand post, and Dembele blasted another decent opportunity wide, but there was to be no breakthrough.

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Huesca! 4-3-3 is the formation of choice for the basement boys! Keep an eye out for striker Ezequiel Ávila, who has eight league goals to his name this season. Could the Argentine youngster shine in the absence of a certain Leo Messi?

ALINEACIÓN | Aquí los once jugadores por los que opta Francisco Rodríguez para comenzar el #HuescaBarça ¡A disfrutar y a ganar!



¡#VamosHuesca! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/KQrqW51jIc — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) April 13, 2019

What a boost this is for Barca!

🙌😁@Dembouz is back in the Barça line up!👏 pic.twitter.com/MevjlTPICs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2019

Team news! No Messi, No Party as the Argentine star is not even in the squad! Ousmane Dembélé returns to the side after injury, whilst it's a debut for Jean-Clair Todibo at centre back. This is very much a B Team, with United coming up midweek!

The atmosphere is building nicely outside the ground! Team News incoming!

🎉🎉 ¡Ambientazo en los alrededores de El Alcoraz! Una vez más, la afición responde. ¡Os queremos dándolo todo en el estadio en 45 minutos!#HuescaBarça pic.twitter.com/LV3JN1nBMS — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) April 13, 2019

So here we go! Barca are here and ready to go! This is their first ever visit to Huesca... which is nice!

Good evening! Barca head to the bottom of the table Huesca, looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table. Expect Ernesto Valverde to ring in the changes, as the Catalans have one eye on their midweek Champions League quarter-final second leg game against Manchester United. Join me for all the build up, team news and yes the goals as they go in from the Estadio El Alcoraz.