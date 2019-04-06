Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Chance! It's yet another mazy Messi run, thankfully for Atleti, Jan Oblak is equal to the shot!

Atleti down to ten men! Diego Costa is shown a straight red for abusing the referee!

Chance! Leo Messi hits a freekick just over!

Chance! Jordi Alba hits the woodwork! What a through ball from Messi!

Peep! Let's get this party started!

Live Updates

Preamble

This will be the view that greets the players when they come out of the tunnel (Don't worry it will be a little fuller in 15 minutes or so!)

Now for Atletico Madrid! This is a must win for Diego Simeone! It's a full strength side with Diego Costa and reported Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann in attack! Diego Godin will marshall the centre of defence!

Team News! Barcelona first up! Leo Messi returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the midweek thriller against Villarreal.

Fancy some meaty pre-game stats? Of course, you do! They look pretty good if you are a Barca fan!

Good news! Leo Messi & Luis Suarez and sauntered into the Nou Camp! I'm predicting they might start today...

Nice little stat than! Jan Oblak will have to be at his very best if Atleti is to get the better of Barca!

Atleti are here and all setup, can they upset the runaway leaders and keep the title race alive?

It's high stakes tonight at the Nou Camp! Which team will hold their nerve?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid! The Catalans can go 11 points clear at the top of the table against second-placed Atleti! Join me for all the build-up, team news and match commentary including video highlights from this decisive game in the La Liga title race.