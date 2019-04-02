Mitch Freeley

Barcelona will be looking to register their seventh consecutive La Liga win on Tuesday evening when they head to Villarreal. The Catalans are all but assured the La Liga crown as they now have a ten point gap over Atletico Madrid. As ever, you can catch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

It’s safe to say that Villarreal has had a season to forget, the side dubbed the Yellow Submarine are mired in a relegation dogfight and just one point above on the relegation zone in seventeenth place. To make matters worse Villarreal is coming into the contest off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo, the side directly below them in the table & direct relegation rival.

Bizarrely despite struggling Villarreal are enjoying an impressive Europa League campaign, and are set to take on Valencia in the quarter-finals of the competition later in the month. Although the priority will be league survival, and you get the impression that boss Javier Calleja will be targeting the remaining games against Girona, Leganes & Huesca as the priority.

In team news, Calleja is without a number of first-team players for the visit of the reigning La Liga champions. The quartet of, Javi Fuego, Jaume Costa, Bruno Soriano & Moreno will all be absent. Whilst Carlos Bacca could start in place of Cameroonian striker Karl Toko Ekambi. Former Arsenal man Santi Carzola is likely to start in midfield and will be the creative inspiration for the side.

Villarreal Predicted Team

Asenjo; Ruiz, Gonzalez, Mario; Alfonso, Cazorla, Morlanes, Quintilla, Iborra, Chukwueze; Bacca

As for Barcelona, they maintained winning ways with a 2-0 win over Espanyol however Ernesto Valverde’s side were made to work hard for their victory over their city rivals and have the irrepressible Leo Messi to thank for scoring two late goals to seal all three points.

The contest against Villarreal represents a crucial run for the Catalans as they continue their quest for a treble. With games against title rivals Atletico Madrid and an away trip to Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Valverde will know full well that there is no place for complacency towards the business end of the season.

Indeed, Valverde has been vocal on not dropping Messi, who has 31 goals in 27 La Liga appearances this season, stressing the importance of the trip to Villarreal. “We're giving a lot of value to this game. There are people who have set their sights on the Champions League and Atletico, but this game is very important.”

In team news, Brazilian winger Malcom is pushing for a start after an exciting cameo on the weekend and could potentially slot in for Messi should Valverde go against his word and change up the side. Midfielders Carles Alena and Arturo Vidal could also come into midfield ahead of the games against Atleti & Manchester United.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Alena; Messi, L Suarez, Coutinho

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Barcelona will look to take a major step to the La Liga crown with a win over relegation-threatened Villarreal. You can follow all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.