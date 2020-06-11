English
Semedo kept out of Barca training after reported social-distancing breach

Nelson Semedo was not involved in Barcelona training on Thursday, with LaLiga's leaders explaining his absence was "as per protocol established by LaLiga".

Barca revealed the right-back's omission from the session on Twitter just two days before their next fixture at Real Mallorca.

The Blaugrana are two points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga ahead of the league's resumption on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Semedo was kept out of training after reports emerged with pictures apparently showing the defender attending a birthday party and breaching social-distancing measures.

