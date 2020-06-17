Rakitic hails 'impressive' Fati as teenager shines for Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic lauded Ansu Fati after the teenager helped Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Leganes in LaLiga on Tuesday.

Fati opened the scoring in the first half before Lionel Messi netted a second-half penalty as Barca restored their five-point lead at the top.

The 17-year-old Fati continues to impress in a breakthrough season, having netted six times this campaign.

Rakitic hailed the forward for his performance and urged the teenager to continue working hard.

"What Ansu is doing is impressive and we're really happy for him," the Croatian midfielder said.

"His goal made things easier and now what he has to do is keep working and have patience."

While Fati was on the scoresheet, Antoine Griezmann again struggled and had a goal ruled out for offside.

But Rakitic backed the France international, who has eight league goals in 28 games in his first season at Barcelona.

"He scored and it was cancelled," he said.

"He's a very important player for us and he'll only get better with time."