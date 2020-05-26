La Liga Set for June 11 Return

La Liga is set to return on June 11. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on May 23 that LaLiga had been given permission to resume behind closed doors from June 8 following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Previous reports had suggested the first match would be played on June 12, exactly three months after the suspension started, with Sevilla's home match against bitter rivals Real Betis said to be the chosen match.

La Liga boss Javier Tebas confirmed the derby to be his desired fixture, and revealed on Sunday that he is hoping to resume a day earlier, with kick-off to be set at 22:00 local time due to the intense heat in Andalusia's capital.