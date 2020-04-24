Kanoute's Push to Bring Seville A Purpose-Built Mosque

Gareth Messenger

Many professional footballers hold a special affiliation for a club in their careers. For Paolo Maldini, it was AC Milan. For Steven Gerrard, it was Liverpool. For John Terry, it was Chelsea.

Frederic Oumar Kanoute’s most successful period in the professional game came at Sevilla, a club and city and he had quickly grown to love. So, when he heard that Seville’s Muslim community were about to lose their place of worship, he knew he had to help.

In 2007, the landlord of a converted section of a building in the Ponce de Leon area of the city was looking to sell, meaning the growing Muslim community would face eviction. Kanoute's generosity meant the musallah remained a place of worship for him and other Muslims in the city. He helped for one sole reason.

“To help the Muslim community, to practice their religion and gather with dignity, as other communities do. I only thank God that I had the opportunity to help.”

Kanoute joined Sevilla in 2005. In his seven years with the Andalusian club, he won six trophies, including two back-to-back UEFA Cups. The place remains special to him to this day.

“Seville means a lot to me, that's where my career really unfolded and became more successful. On a personal level, it's also been very enriching for me and my family. I’ve never been to a city where people showed me more love and appreciation than in Seville. My children grew up there and we still maintain a strong connection with the city.”

And it’s now where that connection with the community shines brightest. The building is struggling to cope with the increasing numbers wishing to pray there, and now Kanoute is helping the cause again.

The Muslim population of the city is around thirty thousand, and although there are several small spaces to pray, there is no purpose-built mosque to allow them to worship.

“My contribution of more than 10 years ago now, was helpful - but only a temporary solution. The Muslim community of Seville wants to practice their religion in a dignified way, but also to cater for the various needs of the community – which the current small building cannot accommodate.”

Kanoute is aiming to help raise €1million for the city’s first purpose-built mosque in over seven centuries, through the ‘Kanoute 4 Seville Mosque’ campaign, organised by the Seville Mosque Foundation. The campaign has already raised over €600,000 to date.

The intention? To serve the Muslim community of Seville and to act as a cultural centre open to all of society.

“This new Mosque and Islamic Centre will be a peaceful, dynamic and stimulating facility, not only for the Muslim community but also a platform to engage and build bridges between communities in Seville, Andalusia and beyond. It will serve and contribute to society by being a place that is open to the whole city, a place that serves through its activities and initiatives. Serves not only the Muslim community but anyone and everyone who wishes to benefit from it.”

With every chance to make a difference in life comes challenges. Being a professional footballer his entire life, Kanoute is no stranger to that. Yet these challenges have been more difficult than anticipated.

“In the past, there were some objections from the officials in the city and local residents,” Kanoute told beIN SPORTS. “Mainly because of the misconceptions of Islam, fear and lack of communication. That is why a cultural centre like this will help bring people together and improve this dialogue, which is especially important.”

Other footballers have also contributed to the cause, and Kanoute has been even further aided along the way by Spaniard Ibrahim Hernandez, president of the Seville Mosque Foundation.

“For us, it’s been incredibly special and important. Kanoute is not just a professional footballer but a great and inspiring man. A man whose words and actions go hand by hand. A man who embodies in his character the values that we would like to transmit. To have him support our team is a great honour and a gift from Allah.

Further to this, Hernandez believes there is no better person to have driving the campaign than the man adored by people from all over the city.

“People in Seville are football fanatics and Kanoute is one of the greatest players in Seville FC history, people love and respect him, for his behaviour and values inside and outside the pitch. Young professional athletes have a great example in Kanoute in how one can have a great and successful career with a balanced life. Understanding that being at the height of their careers there are many ways in which they can use their fame, wealth, and influence, Kanoute has always made an effort to use these to make a difference, to help and contribute where ever needed.”

In 290 appearances for Sevilla, Kanoute scored 136 times. He was also awarded the 2007 African Footballer of the Year in a time where his career was at his peak. But his goals are now focused on giving back.

“I feel more privileged and grateful than proud. Allah has blessed me by allowing me to make this contribution. I’m confident this project will become a reality soon, and this is a great opportunity to get involved in something bigger than ourselves.”

This comes within an event which will far surpass any the world has ever seen. The current global pandemic of Covid-19 is affecting everybody across the world, regardless of race, religion, or wealth. For Kanoute, now is no better time to make a positive change for the many.

“This difficult period of the international health crisis has allowed many people to think about what really matters in life. I hope a lot of people will try to improve on a personal level, regardless of their beliefs. I pray this new centre will be a contribution to make the world a better place, a place where everybody is welcome.”

As donations come in from across the globe, Kanoute's ambition for a new mosque and Islamic centre open to everyone could soon be the newest landmark to grace the Seville skyline.

Join Kanoute to help build the first purpose-built mosque in Seville

Visit: www.LaunchGood.com/Kanoute