Barca Confirm Messi Injury

Barcelona has confirmed that Lionel Messi has injured his left thigh after coming off at the end of the first half in Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal. In a brief statement on the club website, the Catalans added that there was no timeframe on Messi's return.

"First team player Leo Messi has an elongation at the adductor of the left thigh. It is low and its progression will determine his availability," the statement said.

Fresh from winning the FIFA Men's Best award on Monday, Messi made his first league start and quickly provided an assist for Antoine Griezmann's opening goal. The news that Messi could be out, is a major blow for Ernesto Valverde who will be depending on his mercurial capatain in the Champions League.